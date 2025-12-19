Indonesia to build permanent housing for flood victims

"I am pleased to see that the temporary housing units have begun to be built. They can be completed within a month, so that people no longer need to live in tents. Immediately after that, we will build permanent housing," Prabowo said on Thursday during a visit to an evacuation post in Agam Regency, West Sumatra.

The government is also fast-tracking the construction of 35 bailey bridges in various disaster-affected areas to restore transportation access, he said.

According to the National Disaster Management Agency, floods and landslides in Aceh, North Sumatra, and West Sumatra have claimed more than 1,000 lives. The disasters have damaged around 147,000 homes and displaced more than 500,000 people.

Earlier, ADB announced emergency grants for flood relief across Southeast Asia and Sri Lanka.