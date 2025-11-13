Indonesia to create uninterrupted disaster warning system

The goal of this large-scale modernisation is to ensure the continuous operation of the early warning network and to increase the speed of data transmission on extreme weather events, earthquakes and tsunamis.

Thanks to the dual command centre system, the entire network will remain active even if a failure occurs in one of the regions, Fathani emphasised during a parliamentary hearing.

By 2027, 17 new radars will be installed in four provinces – Bali, North Sumatra, Central Kalimantan, and Riau. They will become the main tools for monitoring dangerous waves, storms and heavy rainfall that threaten ships and resorts.

The marine radar is the foundation for monitoring heavy rain, strong winds and high waves that pose a threat to navigation and tourism, noted the Head of BMKG.

The new system integrates the monitoring of earthquakes, tsunamis, extreme weather events and air quality into a single national platform.

According to Fathani, the accuracy of BMKG’s meteorological and geophysical information has already exceeded national targets, reaching 102.9 per cent. Public satisfaction with the agency’s services in the third quarter of 2025 amounted to 99.73 per cent.

