Indonesia to build vast sea wall to combat coastal flooding

The project seeks to safeguard around 50 million residents from the impacts of coastal inundation. President Prabowo said construction would begin soon, describing the scheme as part of a broader national strategy to enhance coastal resilience and ensure long-term protection from climate-related disasters.

We are beginning preparations to build a 535-kilometre sea barrier [...] to protect people from a sea level rise of around five centimetres per year, the president told a plenary session of his Cabinet.

He added that the project will also play a key role in preserving about 60 per cent of Indonesia’s industrial base, much of which is concentrated in northern Java, as well as protecting rice fields that are vital to the nation’s food supply.

The massive undertaking will be funded through a public–private partnership, with foreign investment expected to play a significant part. According to Indonesia’s National Development Planning Agency, the estimated cost stands at around US$ 80 billion.

Earlier, it was reported at least 14 people were killed in floods in Bali.