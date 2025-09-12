At least 14 people killed in floods in Bali

According to the Jakarta Globe, the natural disaster began on 9 September across nine regencies on the island. According to the National Agency for Disaster Management (BNPB), more than 120 areas have been flooded, and around a dozen landslides have been recorded. Infrastructure has been affected – roads, bridges, and other facilities – and nearly 500 stalls and shops have been destroyed in local markets.

🌧#Bali under water: heavy rains cause #Floods .



In Bali, heavy rains have caused massive floods. Houses and roads are flooded, some buildings have collapsed. Videos of the aftermath are actively circulating on social networks. pic.twitter.com/2zxaNfBnfi — News.Az (@news_az) September 10, 2025



Local authorities stated that the threat of further flooding has passed. Search and rescue operations are continuing, involving around 600 emergency service personnel. More than 560 people remain in temporary shelters.



Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has instructed that efforts to address the consequences of the floods in Bali be accelerated, focusing on locating missing persons and meeting the basic needs of evacuated residents, reports Antara.



The natural disaster has also drawn a response from Russia. In a social media post, the country’s embassy in Indonesia stated that the diplomatic mission is maintaining contact with local authorities regarding the floods on the island and is providing necessary consular assistance to Russian nationals seeking help.



