Indonesia targets completion of major floating LNG facility in early 2027

This floating LNG facility is expected to be completed in early 2027 and will begin production in West Papua several months later, he said in a ministry statement.

With an investment value of about 963 million U.S. dollars, the facility will have an annual production capacity of up to 1.2 million metric tons of LNG. It will be Indonesia's first floating LNG facility and the ninth in the world, according to Bahlil.

Located in Fakfak Regency, West Papua province, the facility will process gas from the Asap Kido Merah field in Teluk Bintuni Regency, which is projected to produce 330 million standard cubic feet per day starting in 2027.

