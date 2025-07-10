Indonesia pushes for incentives for improved waste management
The Indonesian Ministry of Environment/Environmental Control Agency (BPLH) is encouraging incentives for local administrators who have improved waste management, but is considering budget reductions for those failing to make progress, a senior official said on Thursday, Xinhua reports.
The main secretary of the ministry/BPLH, Rosa Vivien Ratnawati, said that the ministry is pushing for incentives for regions that have successfully improved waste management.
However, Rosa said that the ministry is considering disincentives, such as budget cuts, for regions that received the "Dirty City" title and failed to make improvements despite warnings.
The Indonesian government has made waste management one of its main priorities and has set a target of 100 percent waste management by 2029.
