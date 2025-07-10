Indonesia pushes for incentives for improved waste management

The main secretary of the ministry/BPLH, Rosa Vivien Ratnawati, said that the ministry is pushing for incentives for regions that have successfully improved waste management.

However, Rosa said that the ministry is considering disincentives, such as budget cuts, for regions that received the "Dirty City" title and failed to make improvements despite warnings.

The Indonesian government has made waste management one of its main priorities and has set a target of 100 percent waste management by 2029.

As reported previously, some Indonesian islands aim for 100% renewable energy by 2050.