Kazakhstan, Indonesia to expand cooperation in energy sector

The issues were on agenda of a meeting between Energy Minister of Kazakhstan Yerlan Akkenzhenov and Indonesian Ambassador to Kazakhstan and Tajikistan Mochamad Fadjroel Rachman in Astana on Monday, August 4.

The sides discussed the mechanisms of expanding the bilateral partnership, with particular attention given to the attraction of investment and exchange of technologies.

The Kazakh side confirmed its readiness to create favorable conditions for foreign partners. Namely, the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan is undertaking a set of measures to ensure stability and increase oil sector's investment attractiveness.

Photo credit: gov.kz

“Kazakhstan attaches special importance to the development of partnership relations with Indonesia. We appreciate the interest shown in signing the memorandum of mutual understanding, called to open new horizons for full-fledged interaction. Our cooperation will focus on attraction of advanced technologies and investment, which is one of priority areas in the development of domestic energy sector,” said Yerlan Akkenzhenov.

Ambassador Mochamad Fadjroel Rachman reaffirmed Indonesia’s interest in expanding cooperation and expressed readiness for a joint implementation of oil and gas projects.

The signing of the new memorandum of mutual understanding between the two countries’ energy authorities is expected to become a new step in the development of long-term and mutually beneficial cooperation, contributing to the promotion of energy security and economic growth.