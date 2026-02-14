Indonesia leads G20 economies with 5.39% GDP growth

Speaking after a meeting with President Prabowo Subianto at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, Hartarto also highlighted year-on-year growth of 5.11 per cent, underlining the resilience of the national economy amid global uncertainties.

In the real sector, Indonesia’s manufacturing activity remained firmly in the expansion zone, with an index reading of 52.6. Consumer sentiment also showed signs of improvement, with the Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) rising to 127 in January 2026, up from 123.5 in December 2025.

The minister emphasised that domestic consumption continued to drive economic momentum, supported by strong demand across households and sustained confidence in the marketplace.

Hartarto said that Indonesia’s economic performance demonstrates not only stability but also its growing strength relative to global peers, noting that policy measures and structural reforms have contributed to the positive trend.

With robust manufacturing output, improving consumer sentiment, and solid domestic demand, Indonesia stands out as a leader among major economies, signalling continued resilience and growth in 2026.

