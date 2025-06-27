Indonesia launches first health-focused special economic zone to boost regional medical services

President Prabowo described the initiative as a strategic breakthrough aimed at enhancing access to world-class medical services within Indonesia.



The Health Special Economic Zone is expected to draw investment totalling approximately 620 million dollars and generate more than 43,000 new jobs.



By 2030, the zone is projected to attract between 123,000 and 240,000 patients, many of whom previously travelled abroad for treatment.



The hospitals will deliver high-level specialised services including oncology, cardiology, emergency care, radiology, radiotherapy, integrated clinics, and comprehensive medical check-ups.



