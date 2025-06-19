Indonesia inaugurates largest integrated solar panel factory to boost renewable energy

"The existence of a factory that integrates the production of solar cells and solar panels in one location is one of the efforts to create an ecosystem of supporting industries for renewable energy in Indonesia," Kartasasmita said at the factory site located in Kendal Industrial Estate, Central Java, as quoted by local media.

He said that the Indonesian government had targeted a 52.8 gigawatt supply from renewable energy sources for the 2025-2034 period, with 17.1 GW to be supplied by solar power plants.

"Now our homework is to make our local solar panel products more competitive than imported products," he said.

He expressed hope that, in the future, the solar panel industry would not only serve as a technology supplier but also become a catalyst for the creation of a sovereign renewable energy industry.

