Indonesia launches electric bus plant to accelerate green transport

He noted that the project marks an important milestone in Indonesia’s industrial development and promised continued support from the government.

The plant has a production capacity of up to 10,000 electric buses per year, with around 40 per cent of components sourced locally. There are plans to increase the proportion of locally manufactured components to 60 per cent within two years, and then to 80 per cent.

Prabowo Subianto also stated that Indonesia plans to completely cease fuel imports within two to three years by strengthening the country’s energy self-sufficiency.

According to him, achieving this goal will be made possible by a large-scale 100GW electrification programme, which is due to be implemented over the next two years.

There are plans to close 13 diesel power stations owned by the state-owned company, which will significantly reduce fuel consumption. It is expected that decommissioning these plants will save up to 200,000 barrels of diesel fuel per day.

At the same time, the government is promoting the production and use of alternative energy sources, including the processing of palm oil and used vegetable oil into aviation fuel. Major investments are also planned for the development of processing centres and oil refineries.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament had approved the law ratifying the agreement on strategic partnership in the production and transmission of green energy between Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.