The new technology is capable of withstanding tremors up to magnitude 8.8, the design marks a major step forward in the country’s disaster-resilient infrastructure, as reported by the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), a partner of TV BRICS.



The BMKG highlighted that the technology enables multi-storey buildings to remain stable during powerful earthquakes. The agency noted this is the first time such an innovation will be used in Indonesia and expressed optimism that it would set a new standard for construction in high-risk seismic zones.



Although the BMKG does not oversee public building projects, it hopes the initiative will inspire wider adoption. The technology has already been implemented in the BMKG’s own headquarters in Jakarta, housing the nation’s Multi-hazard Early Warning System.



Earlier, it was reported that Indonesia’s Mount Dukono has erupted again, spewing ash 1,100 meters high.