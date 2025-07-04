Indonesia’s Mount Dukono erupts again, spewing ash 1,100 meters high

Bambang Sugiono, an officer at the Dukono Volcano Observation Post under the Geological Agency of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM), said the eruption was recorded in the early morning.

The ash column reached about 1,100 meters above the summit, or 2,187 meters above sea level. The thick gray-to-black ash was observed drifting eastward. As of this report, the eruption is still ongoing, Sugiono said.

A similar eruption, with an ash column height of 1.1 kilometers, had been recorded on the morning of June 24.

Mount Dukono, located on Halmahera Island, is among Indonesia’s most active volcanoes. It has been erupting continuously since 1933.

Indonesia, part of the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” is one of the world’s most seismically active countries, with 130 active volcanoes.

On Thursday, Indonesia raised the alert level for the southern Ile Lewotolok volcano to 3 from 2. The highest level is still 4.

Ili Lewotolok has experienced a significant increase in activity since June 27.

