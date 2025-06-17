Indonesia launches construction of first ocean current power plant

According to Vietnam News Agency (VNA), the plant will have a total capacity of 40 megawatts (MW) and an estimated investment of around US$220 million. The development will occur in two phases, each producing 20 MW, located in East Nusa Tenggara and West Nusa Tenggara.



The project brings together a mix of international and local contractors. They are collaborating with the electricity division of the state-owned oil and gas company. According to the source, this partnership reflects a significant step forward in Indonesia’s efforts to advance its energy transition and improve national energy security by harnessing sustainable marine resources.



With a coastline stretching over 54,000 km, Indonesia holds one of the largest marine energy potentials worldwide. The Ministry estimates the country’s theoretical marine energy capacity could reach up to 160 gigawatts (GW).



As reported previously, Indonesia has inaugurated $600 million oil and gas projects.