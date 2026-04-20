Indonesia expands biodiversity record with three new plant discoveries

As reported by ANTARA, the study was led by Muhammad Rifqi Hariri of the agency’s Centre for Biosystematics and Evolution, together with Arifin Surya Dwipa Irsyam. The species have been named Homalomena pachyderma, Homalomena pulopadangensis, and Homalomena uncinata, each exhibiting distinct morphological characteristics.



Researchers noted that the initial identification process was supported by observations of ornamental plants shared through digital platforms, where collectors highlighted unusual features. This approach enabled scientists to detect previously undocumented species and conduct further analysis.



According to the research team, the newly identified plants originate from North Sumatra and are likely to have a limited geographical distribution. The findings reinforce the region’s status as a significant centre of biodiversity and contribute to ongoing efforts to document and preserve unique plant species.



Earlier, it was reported that Chilean researchers had discovered new plant species in Andes.