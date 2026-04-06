Chilean researchers discover new plant species in Andes

The species, named Grausa lutea, is a small yellow-flowered herb that grows at altitudes above 3,000 metres in rocky areas of the arid Andes spanning Chile and Argentina.

The discovery originated not in the field but at the herbarium of the University of Concepcion, where scientists re-examined specimens collected between 1963 and 1965 by Chilean botanist Carlos Jiles. Initially misclassified, these samples revealed inconsistencies that prompted further investigation.

Using historical records and field notes, the research team reconstructed the original expedition route and organised a new survey in the Combarbala mountain range, where living specimens were eventually identified after several days of fieldwork.

Subsequent morphological and genetic analysis confirmed Grausa lutea as a previously unknown species within the Loasaceae family. Due to its limited distribution and environmental pressures, it has been preliminarily classified as endangered, with scientists noting the impact of climate change on high-altitude ecosystems.

The findings underscore the long-term value of herbarium collections as tools for tracking biodiversity and supporting new discoveries. The study highlights how historical scientific work can inform present-day research and contribute to a deeper understanding of ecosystem dynamics.

Earlier, it was reported, that a new bird species had been discovered in Japan for first time in 45 years.