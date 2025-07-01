Indonesia eases import regulations for 10 key commodities

The revised framework was developed through inter-ministerial consultations, regulatory impact assessments, and technical discussions involving relevant stakeholders and business representatives.



The ten commodities covered under the new regulation include forestry products, subsidised fertilisers, plastic raw materials, alternative fuel types, food trays, select chemical products, pearls, two- and three-wheeled bicycles, saccharin, cyclamate and alcohol-based fragrance preparations, and footwear.



Minister Hartarto explained that the reform follows strategic guidance from President Prabowo Subianto as part of a broader deregulation agenda. The aim is to provide greater flexibility to businesses and ensure Indonesia remains competitive.



He also emphasised that the policy prioritises labour-intensive industries and is supported by complementary measures such as streamlined business licensing and administrative reform.



According to the source, the regulation is expected to stimulate trade flows, reduce bottlenecks in key sectors, and strengthen Indonesia’s integration into global supply chains.



Earlier, it was reported that Indonesia is launching the construction of the first ocean current power plant.