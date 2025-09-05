Indonesia develops evaluation mechanism to align AI with ethical standards

According to experts, the evaluation will be carried out through a gradual process, supported by an incident reporting system that encourages self-assessment by AI developers.

The AI Ethics Guidelines are being prepared alongside the National AI Roadmap to ensure responsible growth of the country’s AI ecosystem in line with global ethical frameworks.

The draft guidelines set out core principles including inclusiveness, humanity, safety, accessibility, transparency, accountability, personal data protection, sustainability, and respect for intellectual property rights.

The government emphasises that adopting ethical standards in AI can enhance innovation, strengthen public services, and optimise the use of resources, while supporting sustainable development.

