Indonesia confirms radioactive contamination at industrial hub in Java

Officials are trying to decontaminate the site in Serang, Banten, according to the state-run news agency Antara.

In August, Indonesia suspended operations at a seafood company after the US ordered an investigation and recall of its shrimps due to radiation detected in the products.

An investigation was launched after a radionuclide (cesium-137) was discovered in a shipment of imported frozen shrimp from the company.

Cesium-137 contamination is a man-made radioisotope of cesium produced through nuclear fission, which is associated with nuclear accidents and weapons testing.

Cs-137 exposure can cause nausea, vomiting, fatigue, diarrhea, low lymphocyte counts, and skin damage. In severe cases, bleeding, infections, organ failure, or death may occur.

Prolonged low-dose exposure to the radionuclide also increases cancer risk, weakens immunity, and can cause congenital defects in pregnant women.

The Environment and Forestry Ministry said on Friday that as of Thursday, the task force for radiation contamination mitigation had conducted a thorough decontamination process, according to the Antara news agency.

The decontamination process is to continue until the entire area is cleared of radioactive contamination, it said.

Highly radioactive material was removed from the site by the teams using 20 drums, 17 jumbo bags, and three pallets.

Health checks on 1,562 people working or living nearby revealed that nine people were exposed to the radionuclide cesium-137.

The nine people were hospitalized to receive treatment. All of them are asymptomatic and in stable condition.

They are being treated with Prussian blue medication, said Aji Muhawarman, the head of Communication and Public Information of the Health Ministry.

