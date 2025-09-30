School building collapse in Indonesia leaves dozens missing, injured

Rescue workers, supported by police and soldiers, worked through the night and managed to pull out eight injured survivors more than eight hours after the collapse at Al Khoziny Islamic Boarding School in Sidoarjo, East Java.

Photo credit: Anadolu Agency

Families of the students gathered at hospitals and near the collapsed site, waiting anxiously for updates on their children.

Several hundred rescuers were involved in the operation, equipped with breathing apparatus, medical evacuation tools and other specialised equipment to support the search-and-rescue efforts.

