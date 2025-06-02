Indonesia and Brazil to launch pilot cattle farming project

Under the innovative scheme, local communities will retain ownership of the land, treating it as a corporate asset, while sharing profits with Brazilian investors. “The new concept of transmigration today is that land is communalised and managed as a community corporate asset, allowing for a profit-sharing scheme between the community and investors,” said Minister of Transmigration of Indonesia, Iftitah Sulaiman Suryanagara.

The pilot project will breed 5000 female beef cattle with support from Brazilian investors. In addition to raising rural incomes, it aims to bolster national food security by embedding livestock production throughout the broader transmigration land program.

The Ministry of Transmigration currently holds 3.1 million hectares under Transmigration Land Management Rights, of which 525 thousand hectares have been set aside to develop a nationwide livestock ecosystem.

