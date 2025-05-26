Indonesia to boost global coffee production through strategic export development

The country, which currently ranks fourth globally with an annual output of over 700,000 tonnes, aims to enhance productivity and export competitiveness.

Minister Hasan outlined a multi-pronged national strategy focused on improving the quality and quantity of Indonesia’s coffee production. The plan includes the widespread use of seedlings, modernised post-harvest processing techniques, and enhanced packaging methods to raise the added value of Indonesian coffee in international markets.



Zulkifli Hasan emphasised the importance of closer collaboration between the government and industry players to unlock Indonesia’s full potential as a leading coffee exporter.



He noted that such synergy is vital to ensuring quality improvements across the supply chain, from farming and processing to marketing and global positioning.



According to data from Indonesia’s Central Statistics Agency, the country exported 342,220 tonnes of coffee valued at US$1.49 billion between January and September 2024.



