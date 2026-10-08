IndiGo plane struck by lightning, makes safe landing

The aircraft landed safely at its destination, and all passengers and crew members on board were unharmed.

The incident occurred at an altitude of around 17,000 feet (5,182 meters) and damaged the aircraft's nose. The plane was subsequently grounded for repairs and maintenance, according to an airline official.

Lucknow has experienced severe weather, including incessant rain, over the past two days.

Earlier, 16 Ohio prison inmates were hospitalized after a lightning strike.