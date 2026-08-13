16 Ohio prison inmates hospitalized after lightning strike

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction said the inmates were transported to an outside hospital. One inmate was airlifted for treatment.

According to a statement posted on social media, the strike occurred as the inmates were “returning from the evening meal,” the department said. It was not immediately clear where the inmates were when they were injured.

No deaths had been reported as of the evening of August 11, the department said.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a 15-year-old was killed and his younger brother was injured after a lightning strike at the summit of Mt. Blue Sky in the U.S. state of Colorado.