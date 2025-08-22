EN
    India’s non-smartphone electronics exports surpass $14bln in FY25

    20:43, 22 August 2025

    India’s exports of non-smartphone electronics crossed the US$14 billion mark in the 2024–25 financial year, accounting for around 36 per cent of the nation’s total electronics exports, according to a report by the Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council (ESC), TV BRICS reports.

    Indian flag
    Photo credit: Unsplash.com

    According to IANS, overall electronics exports reached US$38.57 billion, representing a year-on-year growth of 32.5 per cent. Beyond smartphones, several categories showed strong momentum, including solar panels, telecom equipment, medical devices, batteries and digital processing units.

    ESC data reveals that photovoltaic cells contributed US$1.12 billion, telecom equipment US$1.4 billion, while rectifiers, inverters and chargers together brought in more than US$2.5 billion. Medical electronics generated US$0.4 billion, while PCs and digital processors accounted for US$0.81 billion.

    Electronics now represent 9 per cent of India’s total merchandise exports, up from 6.73 per cent the previous year, underscoring the sector’s increasing significance to the national economy.

    Earlier, it was reported that India’s subway network has become the third largest in the world.

    India Economy World News
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Автор
