India's subway network becomes third largest in world

According to News9, the rapid transformation in this area is due to local manufacturing and a strong emphasis on green technology and tech-driven solutions. The Indian Railway Metro has launched an initiative to change the urban environment by providing residents with cleaner, faster and more interconnected transportation options.



This focus has given rise to the deployment of eco-friendly stations, green infrastructure and new trains. Technological advancements are also being integrated, and features like driverless operations and modern ticketing are enhancing safety, efficiency, and convenience.



Officials claimed the project pipeline remains robust, with approved extensions underway in multiple cities. The government is also exploring innovative transport solutions in metropolitan areas.



This strategy, combining swift expansion with a commitment to sustainability and technological advancement, positions India's metro rail network as a benchmark for urban transport systems worldwide, as reported by the source.



