India's forex reserves rise to 698 bln USD

According to the RBI's data, foreign currency assets rose by 1.316 billion dollars to 588.926 billion dollars, while gold reserves increased by 1.206 billion dollars to 85.704 billion dollars.

The special drawing rights rose by 126 million dollars to 18.809 billion dollars, and the country's reserve position in the International Monetary Fund rose by 55 million dollars to 4.753 billion dollars.

During the preceding week, India's forex reserves declined by 3.06 billion dollars to 696.67 billion dollars.

