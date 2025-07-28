India’s automobile exports grow by 22% in 2025 amid strong global demand
India’s automobile exports surged by 22 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter of the 2025–26 financial year, with total shipments reaching 1,457,461 units between April and June, up from 1,192,566 units during the same period last year, TV BRICS reports.
Passenger vehicles recorded their highest-ever export volume for a first quarter, with 204,330 units shipped, a 13 per cent increase compared to 180,483 units in April–June 2024.
Two-wheeler exports rose by 23 per cent, reaching 1,136,942 units compared to 923,148 units in the same quarter last year. Commercial vehicle exports also grew by 23 per cent year-on-year to 19,427 units. Three-wheeler exports registered the highest segmental growth at 34 per cent, totalling 95,796 units in the April–June quarter.
Experts believe this performance underscores India's expanding role as a key automotive export base, supported by its competitive manufacturing capabilities, diversified product offerings, and rising global confidence in the country's automotive quality and compliance standards.
