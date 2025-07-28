India’s automobile exports grow by 22% in 2025 amid strong global demand

Passenger vehicles recorded their highest-ever export volume for a first quarter, with 204,330 units shipped, a 13 per cent increase compared to 180,483 units in April–June 2024.

Two-wheeler exports rose by 23 per cent, reaching 1,136,942 units compared to 923,148 units in the same quarter last year. Commercial vehicle exports also grew by 23 per cent year-on-year to 19,427 units. Three-wheeler exports registered the highest segmental growth at 34 per cent, totalling 95,796 units in the April–June quarter.

Experts believe this performance underscores India's expanding role as a key automotive export base, supported by its competitive manufacturing capabilities, diversified product offerings, and rising global confidence in the country's automotive quality and compliance standards.

Earlier, it was reported eco-friendly vehicle registrations in South Korea surpass 3 million.