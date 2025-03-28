India's forex reserves rise to 658.8 bln USD

This was the third consecutive week India's forex reserves had risen. The forex reserves had risen by nearly 15.6 billion dollars in the prior two weeks.

The RBI's data also revealed that the foreign currency assets (FCAs) rose by 1.669 billion dollars to 558.856 billion dollars.

According to the RBI, the special drawing rights (SDRs) fell by 22 million dollars to 18.24 billion dollars, and the country's reserve position in the International Monetary Fund decreased by 2 million dollars to 4.429 billion dollars.

