India to become world’s leading web3 developer hub by 2028

According to the source, India recorded the highest year-on-year growth in Web3 developer participation in 2024, with over 4.7 million new developers. This represents 17 per cent of all new Web3 developers globally.



According to IANS, experts claimed that over 50 per cent of India’s Web3 developers are newcomers, with many entering the sector in the last two years. The majority are under 27 years old, reflecting a young and dynamic workforce.



Hackathons continue to be a major entry point for developers, while Web3 companies are actively partnering with Indian universities to introduce blockchain technology to students at an early stage.



India also holds the third-highest number of Web3 startup founders globally, with over 1,200 active startups in the sector.



The primary focus areas for Web3 investments in India include DeFi applications, tokenisation platforms, staking solutions, and decentralised exchanges.



As reported previously, India’s digital economy has expanded tenfold, rapidly approaching the US$1 trillion milestone, driven by a booming IPO market that contributed over 30 per cent of global listings in 2024.