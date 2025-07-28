Eco-friendly vehicle registrations in S. Korea surpass 3 mln

According to the data from the transport ministry, the cumulative number of registered vehicles nationwide stood at 26.41 million as of the end of June, up 110,000, or 0.4 percent, from the end of last year.

By fuel type, gasoline vehicles stood at 12.42 million, followed by diesel at 8.85 million and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) vehicles at 1.85 million. Eco-friendly cars, including hybrids, EVs and hydrogen-powered models, totaled 3.11 million, up 13.1 percent from a year ago.

In contrast to the growth of eco-friendly car registrations, the number for internal combustion engine vehicles declined by 249,000 units to 23.12 million.

Of the total vehicles, domestic brands accounted for 22.82 million units, or 86.4 percent, while imported vehicles stood at 3.59 million, or 13.6 percent. The share of domestic cars declined by 0.1 percentage point from the end of last year.

