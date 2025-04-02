Indians lost 2.67 bln USD in cyber crimes in 2024: official

All such complaints were received through the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center (I4C) run by the federal Ministry of Home (Internal Security) Affairs. Set up in 2018, the I4C was designed to provide a framework and ecosystem for India's law enforcement agencies to deal with cybercrime in a coordinated and comprehensive manner.

Vice Minister for Communications Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar said that the federal government's Department of Telecommunications (DoT) continuously raised awareness among the general public about telecom-related frauds and scams.

"Engagement with citizens is through robust social media campaigns, regular press releases, SMS campaigns and collaboration with multiple stakeholders like Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs)/Banks/Telecom Service Providers (TSPs)/Student Volunteers etc.," he told the parliament in reply to a question raised by a lawmaker.

He further stated that the DoT and the TSPs had devised a system to identify and block incoming international spoofed calls displaying Indian mobile numbers that appeared to be originating from within India.

According to the official, these phone calls appeared to be originating within India but were being made by cyber-criminals from abroad by spoofing the Calling Line Identity.

