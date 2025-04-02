Explosion at fireworks warehouse in India kills at least 21

The fiery blast sent chunks of rock, metal and body parts flying far from the factory complex in the town of Deesa in Gujarat state.

“There was a huge blast in the factory, causing the concrete roof to collapse,” government spokesman Rishikesh Patel said, confirming many deaths and injuries.

The force of the explosion was so powerful that people were reportedly hurled 200 to 300 metres away from the site.

Earlier it was reported that eight people had died, and seven more injured in a blast at an ordnance factory in the western Indian state of Maharashtra on January 24, 2025.