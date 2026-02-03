EN
    Indian scientists develop single-unit solar device

    02:27, 3 February 2026

    Indian researchers have unveiled a breakthrough solar-powered device that both captures and stores energy in a single unit, offering a streamlined alternative to conventional systems that require separate panels and storage components, TV BRICS reports.

    Solar panels
    Photo credit: Unsplash.com

    Developed at a government-backed nano-science center in Bengaluru, the photo-rechargeable supercapacitor uses nickel-cobalt oxide nanowires grown on a nickel substrate to form a porous, conductive network.

    This design enables efficient sunlight absorption and simultaneous energy storage without the need for extra power-management electronics.

    Tests showed the device delivers a stable 1.2 volts and retains 88% of its capacity after 1,000 charging cycles, performing reliably under varied lighting conditions. Its durability makes it suitable for long-term use in portable electronics, wearables, and off-grid systems, particularly in remote areas.

    Officials say the innovation marks a significant step toward cost-effective, self-sustaining clean energy solutions.

    Earlier, it was reported that India had unveiled an AI-based digital twin for early disease detection.

