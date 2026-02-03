Indian scientists develop single-unit solar device

Developed at a government-backed nano-science center in Bengaluru, the photo-rechargeable supercapacitor uses nickel-cobalt oxide nanowires grown on a nickel substrate to form a porous, conductive network.

This design enables efficient sunlight absorption and simultaneous energy storage without the need for extra power-management electronics.

Tests showed the device delivers a stable 1.2 volts and retains 88% of its capacity after 1,000 charging cycles, performing reliably under varied lighting conditions. Its durability makes it suitable for long-term use in portable electronics, wearables, and off-grid systems, particularly in remote areas.

Officials say the innovation marks a significant step toward cost-effective, self-sustaining clean energy solutions.

