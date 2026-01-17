India unveils AI-based digital twin for early disease detection

According to ANI, the human-like replica, developed by a leading public technical institute, functions as a digital twin of the human body. It is capable of simulating basic physiological processes such as breathing and eye movement, while using artificial intelligence to model how diseases may develop and affect different organs.



The system is intended to support preventive and early diagnosis by allowing medical specialists to test scenarios in a virtual environment before applying treatment to patients. By analysing a wide range of biological parameters, the model can identify when certain indicators cross risk thresholds and generate diagnostic insights.



The initial phase of development focuses on the respiratory system, with a digital twin of the lungs already created. Further stages will expand the platform to include the cardiovascular system and other vital organs, gradually building a comprehensive digital representation of the human body.



The project forms part of a national initiative to advance interdisciplinary cyber-physical systems and strengthen the application of artificial intelligence in healthcare. Clinical validation is being conducted in cooperation with major public medical institutions to ensure accuracy, safety and real-world relevance.



Researchers say the technology represents a significant step towards personalised and preventive medicine, enabling safer testing of treatments and improving decision-making in clinical practice.

