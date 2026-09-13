Indian scholars explore unique artifacts at Tajikistan’s National Museum

During the tour, the guests learned about the millennia-old history of the Tajik people, key stages in the development of Tajik statehood, culture, and civilization, rare archaeological discoveries and valuable examples of Tajikistan’s material and intangible heritage.

The scholars viewed unique monuments and rare finds, including artifacts from Sarazm, ancient Panjakent, Takhti-Sangin, Ajinatepa and other historical and archaeological sites of Tajikistan.

They also examined rare works of fine and applied arts, gaining deeper insight into the cultural legacy of the Tajik people.

The visit was part of efforts to strengthen friendly relations and cultural-scientific cooperation between Tajikistan and India. It provided Indian scholars with the opportunity to better understand Tajikistan’s ancient history, civilization, and rich cultural heritage.

To note, Tokayev suggests creating children's natural history museums across Kazakhstan.