Indian PM reaffirms commitment to peace amid Middle East tensions

The conversation underscored India’s deep concern over rising tensions, the tragic loss of civilian lives, and the destruction of vital infrastructure.

“The safety and security of Indian nationals, along with the need for unhindered transit of goods and energy, remain India’s top priorities,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed in a post on X platform.

Had a conversation with Iranian President, Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, to discuss the serious situation in the region.



Expressed deep concern over the escalation of tensions and the loss of civilian lives as well as damage to civilian infrastructure.



The safety and security of… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 12, 2026

Reiterating India’s longstanding commitment to peace and stability, Prime Minister Modi urged all parties to pursue dialogue and diplomacy as the only viable path forward.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan had praised President Pezeshkian’s statement to renounce attacks on neighboring countries.