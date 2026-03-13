EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Indian PM reaffirms commitment to peace amid Middle East tensions

    22:18, 13 March 2026

    In a recent diplomatic engagement, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi held discussions with Iranian President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian to address the escalating situation in the region, a Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Narendra Modi
    Photo credit: Screenshot from Narendra Modi’s speech video / X.com @narendramodi

    The conversation underscored India’s deep concern over rising tensions, the tragic loss of civilian lives, and the destruction of vital infrastructure.

    “The safety and security of Indian nationals, along with the need for unhindered transit of goods and energy, remain India’s top priorities,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed in a post on X platform.

    Reiterating India’s longstanding commitment to peace and stability, Prime Minister Modi urged all parties to pursue dialogue and diplomacy as the only viable path forward.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan had praised President Pezeshkian’s statement to renounce attacks on neighboring countries.

    India Iran Diplomacy Foreign policy Middle East Middle East situation
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All