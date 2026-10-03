Indian Association of Astana congratulates Narendra Modi on 25 years of public service

In its congratulatory message, the association joined the Indian community worldwide in marking the anniversary and extended its best wishes to the Prime Minister.

“We honour his dedication, leadership, and enduring contribution to India’s progress,” the association said, also highlighting the spirit of friendship and cooperation connecting people across countries.

Modi first took office as Chief Minister of Gujarat on October 7, 2001, beginning a tenure as head of government that will reach the 25-year mark on October 7, 2026.

The anniversary is being marked in India through the concept of seva, a term associated with service to others. A month-long Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, running from September 17 to October 17, has been organized in connection with Modi’s 25 years in public service.

Photo credit: Press Information Bureau of India (PIB)

Activities under the campaign include public-service and community initiatives, including cleanliness campaigns, health programmes and other forms of public participation.

Photo credit: Press Information Bureau of India (PIB)

Modi served as Chief Minister of Gujarat before becoming Prime Minister of India on May 26, 2014. He took the oath of office for a third consecutive term as Prime Minister on June 9, 2024.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported on a familiarization trip to India for foreign media representatives organized by the country’s Ministry of External Affairs.

During the 10-day visit, Qazinform correspondent Arman Aisultan travelled to New Delhi, Agra and Mumbai, visiting the Taj Mahal, the Gateway of India, Elephanta Caves and other cultural and historical landmarks, as well as covering the BRICS Summit.