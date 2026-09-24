From the Taj Mahal to Mumbai: The moments that made India unforgettable

Our first trip outside New Delhi took us to Agra, with the Taj Mahal, of course, as the main destination.

Taj Mahal. Photo сredit: Arman Aisultan / Qazinform

What stayed with me most was the story behind it. Mughal emperor Shah Jahan had the mausoleum built in memory of his beloved wife Mumtaz Mahal, who died while giving birth to their fourteenth child. Today, however, the world knows the Taj Mahal, meaning "crown of the palace", far better than it knows her name.

There is something almost Baudrillardian about that. The symbol has long since separated from the story that created it and taken on a life of its own. Yet that somehow makes the place feel even more romantic and mysterious.

And no matter how many times you have seen it in photographs, the real thing still surprises you. The closer you get, the more the familiar silhouette gives way to details: white marble, symmetry and intricate ornamentation.

Inside the BRICS summit

The BRICS Summit on September 12 and 13 was probably the most fast-paced part of the trip. Delegations, diplomats and journalists from different countries were all moving through the same halls, while conversations, meetings and interviews seemed to be happening everywhere at once.

We also visited the BRICS market, which brought together products and displays from participating countries. I show more of it in the video below.

We also managed to visit an exhibition by an Indian artist held as part of the BRICS market.

Photo сredit: Arman Aisultan / Qazinform

From the political capital to the city of money and movies

Inside the Municipal Corporation building. Photo сredit: Arman Aisultan / Qazinform

Mumbai felt different almost immediately. The architecture was one of the first things that caught my attention. British influence is visible in central Mumbai, with Gothic facades, arches, towers and monumental buildings shaping entire streets.

Inside the Municipal Corporation building. Photo сredit: Arman Aisultan / Qazinform

And then, right next to them, the city changes again: street vendors, Indian signs, packed roads and crowds rushing somewhere. That mix of architectural eras and everyday city life is part of what makes Mumbai so visually fascinating.

Our group of journalists in the courtyard of the Municipal Corporation building. Photo сredit: Arman Aisultan / Qazinform

Another place that feels inseparable from Mumbai is the Gateway of India. Standing right on the Arabian Sea, the 26-meter basalt arch was completed in 1924 to commemorate the visit of King George V and Queen Mary to India.

Gateway of India, Mumbai, by day and by night. Photo Credit: Arman Aisultan / Qazinform

Built to mark a royal arrival, the Gateway later became the place from which the last British troops departed India in 1948.

The square is constantly busy with tourists, photographers, vendors and people waiting for boats. This was also our starting point for Elephanta Island, with ferries leaving from the waterfront just behind the arch.

An island carved into stone

Interestingly, "Elephanta" is not its original name. The island was known as Gharapuri, meaning "city of caves". The name Elephanta came later, after the Portuguese found a large stone elephant near the shore.

Elephanta Island. Photo сredit: Arman Aisultan / Qazinform

But the real surprise is inside the caves. The temples, columns and enormous figures were not assembled from separate blocks of stone. They were carved directly into the basalt rock.

Inside the caves. Photo сredit: Arman Aisultan / Qazinform

Most of the major sculptures are dedicated to Shiva, but he does not appear in just one form. Throughout the main cave, Shiva is shown in different roles, moods and mythological scenes, so walking through it almost feels like following a story told in stone.

A museum that was once a hospital

Our program ended at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, one of Mumbai's major museums.

The museum on the right and the statue of the Sleeping Buddha opposite it on the left. Photo сredit: Arman Aisultan / Qazinform

The building itself is worth looking at before you even enter. Its architecture mixes Indian, Islamic and European influences. Inside are around 70,000 objects, ranging from Indus Valley artifacts and Mughal miniatures to Emperor Akbar's armor and even an ancient Egyptian mummy.

Although it was constructed as a museum in the early 20th century, it was first used as a military hospital before eventually opening to the public.

Mumbai's Queen's Necklace

One of the places I remember most clearly is Marine Drive, the long promenade stretching along the Arabian Sea.

Marine Drive. Photo сredit: Arman Aisultan / Qazinform

At night, it is known as the Queen's Necklace. Seen from a distance, the curve of the coastline and its rows of lights really do resemble a glowing necklace.

But Marine Drive is interesting during the day too. Along the waterfront stand rows of Art Deco buildings dating largely from the 1930s and 1940s, many combining European design trends with Indian elements. Today, this architectural landscape forms part of Mumbai's UNESCO World Heritage site.

Looking back, I am especially grateful for the opportunity to experience India this way. The trip was not only about places, meetings and official programs. It was also about the people I met along the way. I made new friends, exchanged contacts with journalists from different countries, and had conversations I know I will remember for years.

Our team of journalists. Photo сredit: Arman Aisultan / Qazinform

And yet, New Delhi, Agra and Mumbai are only a tiny part of India. Three cities can hardly explain a country this large, diverse and layered. If anything, the trip left me with more curiosity than answers, and with a strong desire to come back and discover much more.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency Managing Editor Tatyana Kudrenok shared her impressions from a two-week press tour of India organized by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs.