    Indian airline cancels flights to Almaty

    14:07, 4 February 2026

    Indian airline IndiGo has canceled flights to and from Almaty through February 28, 2026, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: Tripadvisor

    “Given the evolving situation around Iran, we have made additional adjustments to our flight schedule to ensure the safety of our customers and crew, as well as uninterrupted operations,” the airline said in a statement.

    As part of these measures, IndiGo flights to and from Almaty, Tbilisi, Baku, and Tashkent have been canceled until February 28, 2026. Passengers may review alternative travel options or opt for a full refund at their discretion.

    The airline said any further updates or changes will be communicated through its official channels.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s flagship carrier Air Astana has opened ticket sales for regular flights to Larnaca, Republic of Cyprus.

