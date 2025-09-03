According to ANI, Ashwini Vaishnaw demonstrated a 32-bit processor developed in the semiconductor laboratory of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). According to the minister, the country has made significant progress in just 3.5 years: five chip manufacturing plants are being built at an accelerated pace in India.



Speaking at the opening of the conference, Modi emphasised the strategic importance of the new technology.



Vaishnaw announced in February that India would release its first domestic chip this year. At that time, he emphasised that the government had also launched a programme to train 85,000 engineers to support the growth of this sector.



Other BRICS countries and partners of the association are also actively developing the semiconductor industry by investing in research centres, factory construction and joint projects. For example, Iran opened its first microchip design centre last year, where technologies and prototypes for various chip applications are being developed. This was reported by the partner news agency IRNA.



In China, scientists have developed a method for the mass production of high-quality indium selenide, which allows the creation of new-generation chips. This technology paves the way for the use of such microchips in artificial intelligence, autonomous transport and smart devices, according to CGTN, a partner of TV BRICS.



The Vietnamese authorities plan to invest more than US$500 million in the construction of a small semiconductor chip manufacturing plant for research, design and testing. The state will support investors with grants and tax breaks to stimulate the development of the industry. This was reported by China Daily, a partner of TV BRICS.



Earlier, it was reported that Apple is planning to launch a budget MacBook Air powered by iPhone chip.