Apple plans to launch a budget MacBook Air powered by iPhone chip

The information was shared by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of TF International Securities in a post on X published Monday.

According to the analyst, production of the 13-inch MacBook Air is expected to begin in late 2025 or early 2026, with an initial production target of 5 to 7 million units for 2026. The laptop is also expected to be offered in new color options, including pink and yellow, alongside the traditional silver.

Although the A18 Pro chip is considered a step down from Apple’s M-series processors currently used in Macs, it is reportedly comparable in performance to the M1 chip introduced in 2020. This makes it a viable option for users seeking an affordable Mac capable of handling everyday tasks.

According to Consumer Intelligence Research Partners, MacBook Air accounted for 33% of the company’s Mac shipments in 2024. Despite the popularity of the MacBook lineup, Apple holds only a 9.2% share of the global computer market, trailing behind manufacturers such as Dell, HP, and Lenovo.

Analysts note that the release of a lower-priced MacBook Air could help Apple strengthen its position in the entry-level segment and expand the MacOS user base. The inclusion of the A18 Pro chip also aligns with Apple’s strategy of integrating AI capabilities—branded as Apple Intelligence—across a broader range of devices.

Earlier, it was reported that Apple intends to ramp up iPhone production in India in an effort to mitigate the impact of elevated U.S. tariffs on Chinese-made goods. This strategic shift may gradually diminish China’s long-standing role as Apple’s primary manufacturing base.