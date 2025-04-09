India unveils advanced indoor mapping technology to support disaster response operations

According to IANS, the new technology provides real-time mapping capabilities even in challenging environmental conditions, making it particularly valuable for first responders in public safety scenarios.



Unlike traditional systems, the technology uses radio frequency-based imaging known as Radio Tomographic Imaging (RTI). This technique captures indoor layouts by analysing how radio signals weaken when obstructed by walls or objects, enabling the generation of accurate floor maps without relying on line of sight or pre-installed equipment.



The system uses wearable transceivers that can be carried by rescue personnel, allowing the mapping process to evolve dynamically as team members move through affected areas.



The devices self-locate and continuously update the spatial layout, offering a comprehensive, real-time understanding of indoor environments.



Experts believe that the technology opens the door to future applications in smart city development and autonomous system navigation.



