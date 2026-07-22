India to join SCO Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Kyrgyzstan

According to India’s Ministry of External Affairs, the meeting will serve as a preparatory session for the SCO Leadership Summit, scheduled for August 31-September 1, 2026, in Bishkek.

During the meeting, foreign ministers of the SCO member states will review progress in key areas of the organization’s cooperation and exchange views on regional and international issues. They are also expected to finalize documents and decisions for adoption by the Heads of State at the upcoming Bishkek Summit.

On the sidelines of the meeting, the Indian Minister of State for External Affairs is expected to hold bilateral talks with counterparts from SCO member states.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Laos had become the 15th Dialogue Partner of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), with the status formalized by the signing of a memorandum at the SCO Secretariat in Beijing by SCO Secretary-General Nurlan Yermekbayev and Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Thongsavan Phomvihane.