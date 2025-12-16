India takes over BRICS Chairmanship from Brazil

Brazil's Sherpa, Ambassador Mauricio Lyrio, handed over authority to India's Sherpa, Ambassador Sudhakar Dalela. In his speech, Lyrio thanked the partners and expressed confidence in the success of the upcoming Indian chairmanship.

Discussions over the past two days confirm our commitment to strengthening cooperation within the group and with partner countries, Lyrio stated. The Indian Ambassador thanked the participants and added that he "looks forward to India's chairmanship next year and to continuing the progress achieved."

Dalela reaffirmed the country's commitment to the principles of continuity, consolidation, and consensus. For 2026, New Delhi has identified four key priorities: sustainability, innovation, cooperation, and environmental stability. The agenda will retain the fight against the consequences of climate change and issues of ethical AI use.

Brazil's chairmanship focused on six areas, including climate change, healthcare cooperation, and artificial intelligence governance. Brazil will officially remain at the helm of BRICS until 31st December 2025.

The symbol of the change in BRICS chairmanship is the handover of a gavel, crafted by the current chair of the group, to the next. The gavel handed to India was made from recycled Amazonian wood. This choice, it is noted, underlines Brazil's commitment to sustainable development and symbolises the environmental priorities of the outgoing chairmanship, as well as the strong ties within the group.

In 2024, Brazil received a steel gavel, manufactured in the Ural region, from Russia, which was then chairing the group.

