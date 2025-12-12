Brazil launches supercomputer poised to tackle climate change

The information was released by Brazil’s Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, in partnership with the National Institute for Space Research.

This major advancement in supercomputing weather highlights Brazil’s dedication to innovation.

Minister Luciana Santos highlighted the crucial role of this advanced technology in combating climate challenges.

We are talking about the most advanced weather and climate forecasting system ever installed in Brazil, the result of approximately US$5.52 million investment by the MCTI that paves the way for the full modernization of the institute’s data center – a project worth around US$36.8 million that will include new supercomputers, upgraded electrical infrastructure, efficient cooling and a photovoltaic power plant, she said.



