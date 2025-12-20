India slaps five-year anti-dumping duty on select Chinese steel imports

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Finance, the measure applies to cold-rolled non-oriented electrical steel imported from or originating in China. The duty ranges from $223.8 to $414.9 per tonne, depending on the specific product and exporter.

The decision follows a detailed investigation by the Directorate General of Trade Remedies under the Customs Tariff Act and India’s anti-dumping rules of 1995. The probe concluded that Chinese exports were being sold at dumped prices, below their normal market value.

Authorities found that Indian manufacturers had suffered material injury due to the influx of low-priced imports and warned that further damage could occur if corrective action was not taken. The investigation also noted adverse effects on domestic prices, sales volumes, and profitability.

The products covered by the duty are primarily used in electric motors, transformers, and generators, and fall under tariff headings 7210, 7225, and 7226. The duty will apply to imports produced or exported by companies listed in the government notification, at rates specified for each exporter and producer.

