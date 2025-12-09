France’s Macron warns China of possible tariffs over trade gap

French President Emmanuel Macron said he raised concerns about Europe’s growing trade deficit with China during high-level meetings held on his recent state visit. He noted that the imbalance has widened steadily in recent years, putting additional pressure on European industries.

According to Macron, he conveyed to Chinese officials that the current level of the trade gap is difficult to sustain and that the EU could reassess its options, including tariffs, if no progress is made. He emphasized that European countries are seeking a more balanced relationship, with greater market access and more diversified trade flows.

EU data indicate that the bloc’s goods trade deficit with China has grown by nearly 60% since 2019. France’s bilateral deficit has followed a similar trend, reflecting an increase in Chinese exports to European markets.

Macron said he supports continued dialogue on easing trade frictions. He mentioned that European restrictions on certain high-technology exports and China’s controls on rare earths could be areas for discussion, provided both sides pursue a cooperative approach.

The French leader also encouraged Chinese companies to expand investment in Europe, noting that new projects could help support innovation, jobs, and economic activity across the region.

