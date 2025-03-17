India reports record rice, wheat, and maize harvests in 2024-25 season

According to ANI, the production of kharif rice is estimated at 120.68 million tonnes, 7.42 million tonnes more than that of 2023-24 (113.26 million tonnes). Rabi foodgrains production was 15.76 million tonnes.



Wheat production is projected to reach 115.43 million tonnes. The production of kharif maize is estimated at 24.81 million tonnes and rabi maize (excluding summer crops) at 12.44 million tonnes.



The production of kharif cereals was estimated at 13.75 million tonnes and rabi at 3.08 million tonnes. Production of nutritious/coarse kharif cereals was estimated at 38.56 million tonnes and rabi at 17.47 million tonnes.



Production gram is estimated at 3.51 million tonnes and 11.54 million tonnes, respectively, and lentils at 1.82 million tonnes.



The production of kharif and rabi groundnut is estimated at 10.43 million tonnes and 0.89 million tonnes respectively. The production of kharif groundnut increased by 1.77 million tonnes over last year.



Soybean production is estimated at 15.13 million tonnes, up 2.07 million tonnes from last year (13.06 million tonnes), while rapeseed and mustard production is estimated at 12.87 million tonnes.



