India projects over 20% annual growth in tourism

According to ANI, during an interaction with reporters, Shekhawat welcomed Ahmedabad’s selection as the host city for the 2030 Commonwealth Games, noting that the event will significantly boost India’s tourism momentum over the coming decade.



He added that India’s expanding economy and improving connectivity are laying the foundations for sustained tourism growth. “With our economy growing and our infrastructure developing, India has significant tourism potential...I am sure that tourism in India is going to grow,” he stated.



Shekhawat also highlighted recent government measures to support tourism development, including the designation of 50 destinations as having infrastructure status. He noted that this status also applies to destinations across the country with populations under one million – effectively extending eligibility to the vast majority of Indian cities and towns.



Addressing industry representatives, the minister emphasised that the next phase of growth will rely on strong collaboration between the public and private sectors. “India needs bold private investment to reimagine hospitality models, develop innovative experiential tourism products, establish globally benchmarked service excellence, and build strong community linkages,” he said.



He added that the government has already laid the groundwork through policy reforms, nationwide infrastructure upgrades and support for emerging destinations. “The government has created an enabling environment; now it is the industry’s moment to lead, shape and elevate India’s tourism profile globally,” he noted – underlining that sustained partnership will be central to turning India’s long-term tourism potential into measurable results.



